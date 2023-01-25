Google is working on improving Android's built-in screen recorder to allow users to record specific apps instead of the entire screen. The company reportedly introduced support for the "partial screen sharing" feature with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1, and we got a glimpse of an experimental UI for the feature in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 earlier this month. Although the feature will likely arrive in a future update, we now have a great idea of how it might work upon release.

Mishaal Rahman has managed to enable the feature ahead of the rollout and shared the following screenshots highlighting the updated screen recorder UI. The screen recorder dialog will reportedly give users access to a dropdown toggle, allowing them to choose between recording the entire screen or a single app. It'll also include toggles to record audio and show touches on the screen.

Upon selecting the "Record a single app" option, the feature will bring up an app selector with preview thumbnails for recent apps. Tapping on a thumbnail will launch the app and start a screen recording limited to that particular app's view. As seen in the previous leak, users will also have the option to swipe up on the app selector to reveal an expanded dialog with more apps to record.

As evident from the "Share or record an app" header, the feature will also let users cast an app's view to a compatible device. Rahman speculates that this could be related to the companion app streaming feature Google announced in August last year. It will reportedly let you stream your messaging apps to your Chromebook from a compatible Android 13 device.

Note that since the feature is still in development, Google might make further changes to the UI ahead of the release. We expect partial screen sharing to arrive with the March 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, but we don't have official confirmation at the moment. We'll let you know as soon as we have more details about the upcoming feature.