Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 hints at new Clear Calling feature to reduce background noise during calls

Google recently released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1, bringing a couple of bug fixes to Pixel devices. While the update doesn’t include any noteworthy user-facing changes, it reveals a few details about upcoming Pixel devices. It sheds light on two unannounced Pixel devices codenamed Felix and Lynx, reveals new animations highlighting the Pixel Tablet’s docking capabilities, and even suggests that Google could be working on a ‘Pro’ variant of the Pixel Tablet. But that’s not all. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 also includes information about a few upcoming software features, like Clear Calling.

According to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, Google is working on a new ‘Clear Calling’ feature to help reduce background noise during calls. Although the feature is currently in development and not live in the latest Android 13 beta release, Rahman has managed to enable it manually.

Google is working on a feature called “clear calling” that will reduce background noises during calls. It works “for most mobile networks” but it’s “not available for Wi-Fi calling.” Contents from your calls are “not sent to Google.” — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2022

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the upcoming Clear Calling feature will appear in the Sound & vibration settings on Pixel devices when it rolls out to users. Its description states that it will reduce background noise during calls and work “for calls on most mobile networks.” However, it will not be available for Wi-Fi calling.

Credit: Mishaal Rahman

The Clear Calling settings page further reveals the feature will not send content from your call to Google. This suggests that the feature will likely utilize onboard AI/ML models to identify and reduce background noise during calls. But we don’t have any confirmed details about its inner workings at the moment.

As mentioned previously, Clear Calling is not live in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 release. So, you won’t find it on your Pixel, even after installing the update. Google might roll it out with a subsequent beta build, and we’ll let you know as soon as it’s available to users.