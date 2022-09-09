Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 includes new animations highlighting the Pixel Tablet’s docking capabilities

Google recently released the first Android 13 QPR1 beta for supported Pixel devices. On the surface, the update only resolves a few bugs. However, a closer look at the release has unearthed some interesting details about upcoming Pixel devices and features. For instance, we recently learned that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 includes mentions of two upcoming Pixel devices, codenamed Felix and Lynx. The device codenamed Lynx is presumably a high-end Pixel device featuring two Sony IMX712 sensors, while Felix looks to be a Pixel foldable. Along with info about these two devices, Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 also includes new animations highlighting what could be the Pixel Tablet’s docking capabilities.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

My friend @Za_Raczke found this animation in the build: “Tangor_SUW_DockUndock_V3” This is the presumed Google Pixel Tablet (rumored to be a hybrid Nest Hub detachable). pic.twitter.com/T9qq5sp2Fb — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2022

The first animation showcases a tablet with a USB Type-C port attaching to a dock for charging. Although the animation doesn’t reveal much about the tablet, it lines up with previous leaks about the Pixel Tablet, suggesting that it could work as a hybrid detachable Nest Hub. The second animation confirms that the tablet will feature a power button and volume rocker in the top-right corner and suggests that users will be able to summon the Google Assistant on the tablet while it’s docked and charging.

Another animation called “Assistant OOBE – Tablet Works While Charging” pic.twitter.com/r1CUgJ4aXI — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2022

In addition, Esper‘s Mishaal Rahman has spotted the setup page for docking the tablet in the release. It includes the animation mentioned above and explains that users will be able to summon the Google Assistant while the tablet is docked and charging, even when its screen is locked.

Here’s the setup page I mentioned earlier for docking your tablet, complete with the second animation I showed before at the bottom. pic.twitter.com/W2UNWLpZRB — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2022

Users will also be able to play music or cast videos directly from the tablet’s lock screen and display personal photos, curated artwork, clockfaces, and more.

What do you think of the Pixel Tablet’s docking capabilities? Let us know in the comments section below.