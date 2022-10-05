Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 is here for Google Pixel smartphones

Google has recently taken to releasing Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) betas, ahead of quarterly Google Pixel feature drops. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 was released in September, and on Google Pixel 7-eve, the company has now announced and begun rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2, which is expected to have bug fixes and other software improvements.

This update is now live and available for supported Pixel devices like the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 devices. As mentioned before, QPR releases offer improvements or enhancements to Android that are not available to the public yet. However, while the company announced this beta on Reddit, it hasn’t shared a changelog yet. We will be sure to update this article with the changelog if the company shares it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

To install the beta, you’ll need to enroll in the company’s beta program which you can access from the source link. Once you log in, will see all eligible devices for the program. If you choose to opt into the program with an eligible device, you will be asked to accept the terms and conditions. You will also have the option of receiving emails about the program and also declaring yourself as a developer.

Once you’re all set up, be sure to pay attention to the official subreddit to share your thoughts or problems with regard to the latest updates. You should also keep an eye on our guide on how to install Android 13.

While discovering new features and using the bleeding edge of software can be exciting, please note that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 is a beta, meaning that there can be issues that you encounter while using your device. If the phone is your daily driver, it might not be the best idea to enroll in the program. While you can revert back to a stable version of Android if you opt-out, it will require you to wipe your device and start fresh.

Source: Android Beta Program