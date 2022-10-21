You can now try out Clear Calling on the Pixel 7 series with the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 update

Weeks before Google announced the Pixel 7 series, we got our first look at the new Clear Calling feature that will make its way to the devices later this year. The feature is set to arrive with the December Pixel Feature Drop, but you can try it out early by installing the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 update on your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google released the third Android 13 QPR1 Beta update for Pixel devices yesterday. As per the official changelog, the update only includes a few bug fixes. However, it also brings a couple of other changes and new features that Google did not document in the changelog. The Clear Calling feature is a case in point.

According to Mishaal Rahman, Clear Calling is available on both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro running the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 update. The feature shows up in the Sound & vibration settings on the devices, and it appears to work as intended.

For the unaware, Clear Calling on the Pixel 7 series uses machine learning to filter out background noises, like wind noise and traffic noise, in voice calls to give users a better calling experience. Its settings page states that it "is available depending on your Wi-Fi and mobile network connection" and doesn't share content from your call with Google. In addition, the Pixel 7 product listing on the Google Store adds that the feature is not available on VoIP calls.

If you'd like to try Clear Calling on your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro ahead of the Android 13 QPR1 stable rollout in December, you can download the latest beta update by heading over to our Android 13 update tracker. However, we won't recommend installing the update if you don't have prior experience with installing beta software.