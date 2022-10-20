If you have a Google Pixel smartphone, you're undoubtedly aware of the advantage that you have in installing beta builds of the newest Android builds. Google has recently taken to releasing Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) betas, ahead of quarterly Google Pixel feature drops. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 was released in September this year and was quickly followed up by Beta 2 earlier this month. Now Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is here, and it has even more bug fixes and improvements.

This update is now live and available for supported Pixel devices like the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and even the Pixel 7 series of devices. This is the first beta that you can download for the Google Pixel 7 series. As mentioned before, QPR releases offer improvements or enhancements to Android that are not available to the public yet. The following changelog was shared by Google.

Fixed an issue for some devices where the screen unlock UI was displayed over notifications and other lock-screen content. (Issue #254163754)

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue that prevented the "Flip camera for selfie" gesture from working on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to go blank while attempting to unlock a device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using either Face Unlock or Fingerprint Unlock when the device had been idle for multiple hours.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused fullscreen video playback to flicker after enabling always-on-display features and locking the screen.

If you want to download Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 for your Google Pixel, be sure to check out the link below. To install the beta, you'll need to enroll in the company's beta program. Once you log in, will see all eligible devices for the program, which includes the Pixel devices mentioned above. If you choose to opt into the program with an eligible device, you will be asked to accept the terms and conditions. You will also have the option of receiving emails about the program and declaring yourself as a developer.

Once you're all set up, be sure to check out the official subreddit to share your thoughts or problems with regard to the latest updates. You should also take a look at on our guide on how to install Android 13 if you're unsure on the steps that you need to take..

Source: Android Developers Platform Releases