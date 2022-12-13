With the release of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 for all supported Pixel devices, we will see quite a few new features pop up over the next few days as those that are eager to dive deep into the update begin to discover new and unannounced features. One of the more interesting to pop up is the fact that the new update brings official 1080p support for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Mishaal Rahman of Esper was quick to find the feature soon after the release of the latest update, and we can see the commit in the official data released by Google. If unfamiliar with what this all means, it means that going forward, Pixel 6 Pro owners can switch their resolution from 1440p to 1080p without having to resort to a custom kernel.

There are several good reasons to do this, but it would mainly increase the device's battery life when using apps that require a lot of GPU usage. For example, during games or even doing some video editing. While there is a Battery Saver mode that can make other adjustments, changing the resolution can go a long way to preserve the battery and have a great impact in specific scenarios.

For now, this mode will be reserved for the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, so if you want to try it out on your Pixel 6 Pro, you'll need to register for the beta through Google and install the update over-the-air (OTA) or install it manually if you're in a bit of a rush. Either way, you'll want to make sure to back up any important information before doing so, as there are known issues with the beta.

Also, you'll need to ensure that you have a compatible device. For now, the latest beta is only available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a, along with all Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices.