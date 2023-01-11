The screen recording feature on Android currently captures the entirety of your phone's screen, including any notifications that might pop up during the process. As a result, users have to carefully time screen recordings or enable Airplane mode to avoid disruptions. Google seems aware of this issue and is working on a new change that will let you record specific apps instead of the entire screen.

9to5Google has spotted an experimental screen recording UI in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, which lets you select a specific app to record. The "Share or record an app" header on the new UI suggests that the feature will also allow users to pick a specific app to cast to another device instead of casting the phone's screen.

As shown in the embedded video, the new feature will give users quick access to a selection of recent apps to record or cast, followed by additional apps in an expanded dialog that resembles Android's share sheet.

The improved screen recording functionality isn't live in the latest Android 13 QPR 2 beta release, so we can't confirm how recording or casting individual apps will work. The feature appears to be a work in progress, and Google could enable it in a subsequent beta release. However, you shouldn't expect it to arrive on your device until the March 2023 Pixel Feature Drop rolls out.

Irrespective of when the feature arrives, it's certainly a useful addition that will benefit many Android users, including us here at XDA. We often have to capture screen recordings for tutorials, and this feature will make the process much less annoying.

In addition to the new screen recording functionality, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 also reveals details about a few upcoming changes, like the ability to transfer eSIM profiles to a new phone, an updated taskbar interface for large-screen devices, and automatically themed icons in the Pixel Launcher. You can learn more about these features by checking out our previous coverage.

Source: 9to5Google