Today, Google released the new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update for Pixel smartphones. While the release notes primarily focus on bug fixes, it looks like the update also includes support for Unicode 15 emoji. While not a huge addition, it is certainly great to see some new emoji in the mix, giving users the ability to express themselves in new ways.
The change was spotted by Mishaal Rahman of Esper, who tweeted the change. You can see an example of some of the new emoji in the image from the tweet. Of course, if you're going to use the new emoji, currently, it will only be seen by those that have installed the new QPR2 Beta 2 update.
If your compatible device is part of the beta program, you should see QPR2 Beta 2 update available. If not, you can always sign up for the beta program through Google and once you finalize the sign-up process, you can receive the update. Just remember, since it is a beta, things may not be perfect, and it is always a good idea to back up any important information you might have.
Back in September, the Unicode Consortium officially unveiled to the public Unicode 15.0 featuring 20 new emojis and 11 emoji sequence recommendations that brought the total to 4,489 characters. According to the consortium, the most requested emoji by users was a plain pink heart. Along with the heart, it also includes additional animals like the moose and donkey, along with musical instruments like the maracas and the flute. You can check out the full list of new emoji down below:
- Shaking Face
- Light Blue Heart
- Grey Heart
- Pink Heart
- Rightwards Pushing Hand
- Leftwards Pushing Hand
- Moose
- Donkey
- Wing
- Goose
- Jellyfish
- Ginger
- Hyacinth
- Pea Pod
- Folding Hand Fan
- Hair Pick
- Maracas
- Flute
- Khanda
- Wireless
Via: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)