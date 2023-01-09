Today, Google released the new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update for Pixel smartphones. While the release notes primarily focus on bug fixes, it looks like the update also includes support for Unicode 15 emoji. While not a huge addition, it is certainly great to see some new emoji in the mix, giving users the ability to express themselves in new ways.

The change was spotted by Mishaal Rahman of Esper, who tweeted the change. You can see an example of some of the new emoji in the image from the tweet. Of course, if you're going to use the new emoji, currently, it will only be seen by those that have installed the new QPR2 Beta 2 update.

If your compatible device is part of the beta program, you should see QPR2 Beta 2 update available. If not, you can always sign up for the beta program through Google and once you finalize the sign-up process, you can receive the update. Just remember, since it is a beta, things may not be perfect, and it is always a good idea to back up any important information you might have.

Back in September, the Unicode Consortium officially unveiled to the public Unicode 15.0 featuring 20 new emojis and 11 emoji sequence recommendations that brought the total to 4,489 characters. According to the consortium, the most requested emoji by users was a plain pink heart. Along with the heart, it also includes additional animals like the moose and donkey, along with musical instruments like the maracas and the flute. You can check out the full list of new emoji down below:

Shaking Face

Light Blue Heart

Grey Heart

Pink Heart

Rightwards Pushing Hand

Leftwards Pushing Hand

Moose

Donkey

Wing

Goose

Jellyfish

Ginger

Hyacinth

Pea Pod

Folding Hand Fan

Hair Pick

Maracas

Flute

Khanda

Wireless

Via: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)