Google has released a new update for its Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release, otherwise known as QPR2. The Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 patch is now available for all compatible Pixel devices. While not a major one, update T2B2.221216.008 does offer useful bug fixes that help iron out the experience, with the most notable being that it fixed an issue that sometimes prevented 5G from connecting to devices even if the network was present and operational.

With this release, we are one step closer to getting a stable release, which will be released to devices outside the beta program sometime in the near future. As stated before, this update isn't a major one, just providing more refinement to the experience, with stability and performance improvements. Along with the 5G network connection issue above, the new update also tackled and fixed an issue where an encrypted Bluetooth connection would remain engaged, even when the command was sent to severe the link.

As far as previous fixes go, with the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update, Google was able to fix an issue with the System UI that caused issues with the Home Screen not responding. Furthermore, it also fixed an issue with the camera, where it would stay stuck in slow-motion mode after it was changed back to the default normal setting. If you're interested in installing Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 on your device, you can enroll your handset in the beta program as long as you have a Pixel 4a Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series or Pixel 7 series devices.

Of course, if you don't want to go through the hassle of registering with Google, you can always load the update manually. This can be done on supported Pixel devices and other Android smartphones. Before you try a beta version of Android, be sure to back up any important information. While data should be retained, you'll want to take precautions, just in case something goes wrong.

Source: Android Developers, Reddit