The beta branch of Android 13 QPR2 just picked up a new bug-squashing update. If you've got a Pixel 4a or later and are enrolled in the program, you should see the over-the-air update coming right now. The new version, Beta 3, addresses a number of stability issues while also fixing a few more specific problems that adventurous early adopters and developers may have run into.

The build number of the latest beta release is T2B3.230109.002. There is no change in the security patch level, though, hence it’s still January 2023 on this update. You can find the full list of fixes below:

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 changelog: Developer-reported and user-reported issues Fixed an issue where notifications in a notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners. (Issue #264287776, Issue #265529116) Fixed an issue where the message in the notification shade that indicates an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active foreground services. (Issue #266075977) Fixed an issue where the overflow menu couldn't be accessed when editing Quick Settings tiles. (Issue #263484657) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device with vibration enabled to vibrate for too long after it received a notification. (Issue #239676913)

Other resolved issues Fixed an issue that sometimes caused messaging apps to crash or fail to send notifications. Fixed a GPU issue that prevented apps from using certain visual effects. Fixed an issue where Quick Settings tiles for a work profile were not added after setting up a new device. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Pixel launcher to crash when using the Search bar in the app drawer. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using a pattern after the Google Assistant was activated. Fixed an issue in the com.android.qns system process that sometimes caused crashes. Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher that prevented Chinese text input from being recognized when typing in the Search bar in the app drawer. Fixed an issue where when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashed with a "Settings keeps stopping" message and then the system Settings app couldn't be opened. Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused it to crash from a null pointer exception. Fixed an issue where the connection status of a Bluetooth device sometimes did not match the actual device state. Fixed an issue where the Pixel launcher crashed when a user tapped a web search suggestion for a query term. Fixed an issue that caused status bar icons to overlap with the date text when font and display settings were set to their maximum level on a device.

Apart from the aforementioned bug fixes, the new build also bumps the Google Play services version from 22.41.13 to 23.03.13.

You can easily download QPR2 Beta 3 on your own, and be sure to check out our guide on how to install Android 13 if you’re unsure of how to do so. As mentioned earlier, if you already have a previous beta, then you will receive a much smaller incremental update via OTA.

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit