The beta branch of Android 13 QPR2 just picked up a new bug-squashing update. If you've got a Pixel 4a or later and are enrolled in the program, you should see the over-the-air update coming right now. The new version, Beta 3, addresses a number of stability issues while also fixing a few more specific problems that adventurous early adopters and developers may have run into.

The build number of the latest beta release is T2B3.230109.002. There is no change in the security patch level, though, hence it’s still January 2023 on this update. You can find the full list of fixes below:

Apart from the aforementioned bug fixes, the new build also bumps the Google Play services version from 22.41.13 to 23.03.13.

You can easily download QPR2 Beta 3 on your own, and be sure to check out our guide on how to install Android 13 if you’re unsure of how to do so. As mentioned earlier, if you already have a previous beta, then you will receive a much smaller incremental update via OTA.

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit