Google has released a new update for its Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR), with version QPR2 Beta 3.1 arriving a week after the release of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3. While not a major release, the new update, T2B3.230109.004, does include some welcome bug fixes, that should be helpful to some that are running the beta.

When it comes to QPR2 Beta 3.1, as mentioned before, there are minor bug fixes, with just two being mentioned in the release notes. The first was an issue with the system Bluetooth module, which "could have allowed for possible out-of-bounds writes due to memory corruption." The second issue was a fix for some missing Romanian translations in the system image. As you can tell, nothing too serious when it comes to bug fixes, but these fixes are good nonetheless.

For those that are currently running the beta and wanting to update, you can go to the Settings menu, System section, and head into the System update area to start the update process. The update can be performed over-the-air and it should be relatively quick, coming in at roughly 21MB. Those that have never used a beta version of Android, you can always enroll your handset in the Android beta program to start the process. Once enrolled, you'll be able to download the beta over-the-air, making it a simple and smooth process.

Of course, if you want to download it manually, you can do so, but make sure to back up any important data that you might have on the phone first. The current beta is compatible with the Pixel 4a Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series or Pixel 7 series devices. With this latest release, we are one step closer to getting a stable version, that will be available to all users with compatible Pixel devices sometime in the near future. Of course, if you want to jump ahead, you can always go for the Android 14 Developer Preview.

Source: Android Developers Blog, Reddit