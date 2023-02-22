Google is rolling out another patch for its Android beta quite quickly as it looks to correct some annoying problems.

The changelog posted on Android Developers details what the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 patch contains for those enrolled in the program. Beta testers can now download version T2B3.230109.009 with owners of a Pixel 7 Pro finding beta version T2B3.230109.006.A1 to download.

The new build rolling out features a fix for an issue where some Pixel devices' screens would flash green or would contain other visual artifacts that don't belong. Google then links over to an Issue Tracker thread where users have reported several instances of their Pixel device's screen flickering green briefly while others experienced streaks across their display. Other reports stated half of their display would flash green or white, before turning black, and becoming unresponsive. While the issue doesn't as widespread on a multitude of devices, users had been reporting the problem since November 2022. Another user reported receiving this issue after downloading the stable December Feature Drop.

The other fix included with this QPR2 beta is for the Jio 5G network. This is now being supported on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series.

This patch containing a fix to a pretty serious display issue comes only two weeks after the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 patch was released. There were some minor bug fixes featured in that patch, with one focused on rectifying an issue with the Bluetooth module.

Pixel owners who may be interested in seeing what is coming for the next Feature Drop can enroll their device (if eligible) and take part in the beta program. It is important to note that you should back up any phone data before hopping into any given Android beta phase. Users can also manually download the current QPR2 beta phase, as well.

Source: Android Developers, Issue Tracker