Well, it looks like Google is ready to move onto the next step of its QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) beta program, announcing that Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 will be arriving next week. This beta will allow users to get an early look at the Android 13 QPR3 release set to make its debut sometime in June.

The company announced the news through Reddit, giving users an early heads up of what to expect. While it didn't get into the details of what might show up in the beta release, it did state that those enrolled in the current Beta Program would automatically get the latest update when it's released.

Now, one thing to note, and something Google does state, is that in order to be eligible for the stable release of Android 13 QPR2, users will need to manually opt out. Previously, this update was rolled out to those in the Beta Program, but going forward, it looks like if you're enrolled in the beta, you'll just keep receiving beta releases, skipping over the general release of the OS.

While this isn't a big deal, sometimes betas aren't all that stable, so if you are using this on your main device, now might be a perfect time to opt out. Of course, you can always choose to opt out at any time, but by doing so in a beta release cycle you'll be forced to wipe out your device and start fresh. So, if you're having any second thoughts, now's the time to make the change.

Google does have some tips for users ahead of the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 release, stating that if you've opted out, just wait until the stable release and apply that update instead of downgrading. The main reason to go this route, and as stated above, is to avoid wiping your device. Now, for the most part, this and any other beta from Google will be released through its Beta Program or you can download and install the beta updates manually too.

