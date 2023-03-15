After its announcement last week, Google is making good on its word by now rolling out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1. The first beta (T3B1.230224.005) comes in at 258MB and offers plenty of bug fixes. If you're feeling adventurous, you can always download the beta on your compatible Pixel device. While they are suitable for everyday use, Google does warn that there are some new issues with its latest build, so take some caution.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 does have some notable fixes like correcting some visual issues that would occur on the lock screen, Bluetooth audio problems, and the latest build also resolves a problem where Face Unlock unenrolled after an over-the-air (OTA) update. For the particulars, you can check out all the details about the fixes down below.

The following issues have been resolved in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1: Fixed an issue where the clock text on the lockscreen was the wrong color.

Fixed an issue where Bluetooth audio wasn't working on some devices.

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon that is normally displayed on screen to indicate the position of the fingerprint sensor erroneously changed to an exclamation point (!).

Fixed an issue where live wallpapers could not be selected or used.

Fixed an issue where widgets, app icon positions, and other configurable options on the home screen were reset after installing an OTA update.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to be unenrolled from Face Unlock after installing an OTA update. read more

Now, of course, Google does still have some issues to work through, but it will do so in a future update. For now, it's giving users a heads-up with some of the major problems you might see running the latest beta like the potential for the camera to black out when activated using the double press on the power button. Furthermore, if the orientation of the screen is changed while the Recent apps list is active, it may become unresponsive. And finally, there is also an issue with work profiles, which can result in the device rebooting when the profile is activated or deactivated. Again, the full details have been listed below.

If the user tries to open the camera by pressing the power button twice, the camera displays a black screen instead.

In some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device reboots instead.

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open. read more

Now, if you're interested in trying out the new beta and have yet to enroll in the Android Beta Program, you'll need to do so. Just make sure that you are using a compatible Pixel device. Currently, the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 7 series are compatible. Once enrolled, you'll be able to download the latest beta update through an OTA update. Of course, you can always install the update manually if you choose, just be sure to follow our guide for full details.

Source: Google