Just a couple of weeks back, Google released Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 to Pixel devices. Now, we're getting another update, with the company releasing Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 to compatible Pixel smartphones. The second beta, which comes as T3B2.230316.003, isn't all that large when it comes to its download size, coming in at 76.38MB. If you're currently enrolled in the beta program, you can download the update over-the-air.

Like pretty much any beta update, there is the possibility that you might run into some issues while using it, so be cautious if you're installing it on a daily used device. Google warns that if a user has 'accessibility needs' that this latest update might not be a good idea. With that said, let's get on to the all the fixes and features that have been added in this latest build.

As we reported earlier, users will now have access to an improved Adaptive Charging experience, one that no longer relies on alarms but instead uses your habits to determine when it's the best time to charge your device. Google calls this behavior as using 'on-device signals.' Now, as far as fixes, while there aren't many listed, there are some major ones addressed in this release.

The company has many UI issues like a flickering issue that would occur with the volume panel, or in some instances where the interface would get stuck in a "blurry" state when making certain transitions. In addition, the firm also addressed problems with the notification shade closing after use, apps and content displaying over the always-on display. Lastly, users should now be able to reliably transfer data wirelessly when setting a Pixel handset up for the first time, as this seemed to also be another issue that has been fixed.

Of course, not all issues have been addressed, and you can see some of the open issues that are still causing problems here. Google does share that the following are known issues as well, so users will not need to report them.

If the user tries to open the camera by pressing the power button twice, the camera displays a black screen instead.

In some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device reboots instead.

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open. read more

As mentioned before, you can download the new beta over-the-air if you're already enrolled in the beta. Google does share that sometimes it can take up to 24 hours for the update to hit your device, so if it isn't on there immediately please be patient. If you need it immediately, you can also install it manually.

Source: Google, Reddit