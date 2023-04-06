Roughly a week later, Google has released a minor update for Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2. The latest update doesn't bring a whole lot to the tablet, but does arrive with modem updates, which will hopefully provide some enhancements for Pixel devices. Unfortunately, not much is known thanks to Google's rather sparse notes on the update. There could be more to be discovered, but this single change is what Google has reported on its official update page.

Per usual, the update will be available for all compatible Pixel devices. As of now, the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices are compatible with the latest beta and beta update. If you previously enrolled in the beta program, you should see the update arrive over-the-air, coming in at just 7.7MB. If not, head into the System menu in the Settings section, and manually refresh to hopefully see an update in the System update section. If not, be patient, as it will arrive eventually.

Those that are new to betas, and wanting to give it a try, can always sign up and enroll in the Android Beta Program. Of course, if you're not into enrolling and just want to install it, you do have the option of manually installing the betas as well. While the former method is a bit more straightforward, our guide for manually installing the updates will provide you with a great walkthrough of the process.

While the beta shouldn't delete any important information, it's always a good idea to back up your important information before starting the process. While these betas are available to the public, there is always the chance it might not function all that well in day to day use. So make sure you're prepared to encounter odd quirks occasionally when using a device that's running a beta version of Android.

