A new update has been rolled out to beta users, bringing Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 to eligible devices. The new update brings fixes for the UI, Wi-Fi calling, display behavior and more. With the latest update, there will be a slight change in the way the update is distributed, with those on still on the Android 13 QPR3 Beta receiving this update, while those on Android 14 will continue down a different path.

The update was announced through the official Android beta Reddit channel with full details posted to the Android Developer website. Google typically does warn users that beta software is not the best idea for those using their devices on the daily. Luckily, lots of issues have been fixed since the last update, giving a bit more stability to the beta. Those that had issues with the phone rebooting after engaging a work profile will be happy to know that this issue has now been resolved. Wi-Fi calling has also been fixed, so users should be able to use it more reliably going forward.

An issue where the screen would flash green in certain scenarios has also been taken care of, along with the camera displaying a black screen when activated using the power button. Issues with the UI have been sorted as well, where apps would sometimes not show up on screen, and accessing the Wallpaper & style section would sometimes cause crashes. For more details, you can check down below for the full list.

Fixed issues that could cause Wi-Fi calling to stop working.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the system to get stuck on the home screen with no app icons and either the normal background or a blank, black background.

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & style screen both in the system settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen on some devices to flash green when toggled if the phone was in a high temperature environment.

Fixed an issue where the camera displayed a black screen if the user tried to open the camera by pressing the power button twice.

Fixed an issue where in some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device rebooted instead.

While there are still many issues present with the beta, Google has shared that it is aware a major one where the Recent apps list will sometimes become unresponsive in certain situations, mainly while the screen orientation is changed when the list is active. Although this release is available for all supported Pixel devices, Google does share that this update will primarily be for those on Android 13 QPR 3 Beta 2 or 2.1.

Those on Android 14 will not see or receive this update. Like previous updates, this one will arrive over-the-air (OTA) coming in versions T3B2.230316.003 or T3B2.230316.005. As far as other differences, Pixel 6 series devices on Verizon should see the update come as T3B3.230413.003.A1 and it will come with the March 2023 security update. All other devices will get T3B3.230413.003 with the April 2023 security update.

If interested, and you're currently in the beta track, you can head to the setting menu to download the latest beta update OTA. If you're not part of the Android Beta Program, you can enroll your Pixel device to start the beta process or if you're more ambitious, you can download the update and install it manually. If taking part, be sure to provide feedback, so the developers can fine tune the experience for future releases.