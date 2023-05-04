A new beta patch has rolled out to Pixel smartphones, with Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1 landing on select devices. The update is rolling out a wide variety of fixes and improvements over-the-air (OTA) for Pixel phones running Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 or Beta 3. The update will come in as T3B3.230413.006 /.A1, but if you've updated to the Android 14 beta, you will not see the update.

The update was announced through the Android Beta subreddit with more details being posted to the Android Developers website. While the new update brings plenty of fixes with regard to stability, some of the more notable items on the list include fixes for excessive power drain, device crashes related to the system UI and when using the camera, and a fix for TalkBack. You can see the full list of fixes below.

Fixed various stability issues. (Issue #279246037, Issue #274339025, Issue #279301937)

Fixed an issue that caused the first notification in the notification shade to get stuck with an offset. (Issue #273870112)

Fixed a memory leak that affected the system UI.

Fixed an issue where the volume level that was set while TalkBack was enabled did not persist after toggling TalkBack off and on again.

Fixed issues with the system UI that sometimes caused apps to crash.

Fixed issues that could cause a device to crash when using the camera.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused excessive power drain.

If you're interested in the beta, you can always enroll in the Android Beta Program, just make sure you have a compatible Pixel device. Right now, the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series are eligible for the program. Once enrolled, you will receive an OTA update that will bring a new beta build of Android. From there, just download it and install.

At the moment, there are two options, with Android 13 QPR3 beta and Android 14 beta. You can choose whichever one you think would be right for you, but remember, these are betas, so there's always going to be a chance that some things won't work as intended. If you're trying to go for better stability, the Android 13 beta will be a better option. If you're not exactly ecstatic about signing up for the beta program, you can always install it manually as well.