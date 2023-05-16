Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 is rolling out to select Google Pixel smartphones. The over-the-air (OTA) update brings a wealth of new bug fixes, with most focusing on connectivity issues. Google states that this update is for select devices, which means you currently must have an eligible device running Android 13 QPR3 Beta. If your device is running a different version of the OS like the Android 14 Beta, you will not see this update, and you will not have access to it.

As you can probably tell from the update, this is going to be a minor one that doesn't introduce any new features. Luckily, it does bring a lot of fixes, with many focusing on connectivity issues within the OS. Perhaps some of the more critical fixes out of the bunch include resolving disconnection issues with calls over Wi-Fi, making cellular connectivity more reliable, and ensuring that the SIM card can be detected regularly by the OS in order to prevent service disconnections and faulty activations. You can check below to see the full list of fixes.

Fixed an input synchronization issue with the system UI that caused windows to stop receiving touch input or to receive touch input in the wrong location. (Issue #279560321)

Fixed an issue that could cause calls over Wi-Fi to disconnect unexpectedly.

Fixed issue that could prevent a SIM card from being detected properly or from being activated during phone setup.

Fixed an issue where a device could fail to register IMS over Wi-Fi when leaving LTE coverage and entering Wi-Fi coverage.

Fixed issues that caused unexpected dips with cellular connectivity speeds or reliability.

As stated prior, if you're currently running the Android 13 QPR3 Beta, you will see this update. If it has yet to arrive to your device, you can head into the Settings, System menu, then head into the System updates section to manually download and install the update. You should see the update come in with the build number T3B3.230413.009 /.A1 if you're using a Pixel 6 series device on Verizon, and T3B3.230413.003 for all other devices.

If you're eager to try out these types of betas, you can always enroll in the Android Beta Program, as long as you have a compatible Pixel smartphone, or you can manually install the update as well. Although Android 13 is the more stable option, you can also opt to for the Android 14 beta as well. While a little less stable, it is getting to a good place, with fewer bugs with each update. Unfortunately, if you're using a brand-new Pixel 7a, you will currently not be able to download this update.