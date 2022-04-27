Google working on screen resolution setting for Android 13

Google released the first Android 13 beta earlier this week, following months of Developer Preview builds. There are always a few new features in each release that Google didn’t mention in the original announcement, and one of them seems to be a new screen resolution toggle in the system Settings app.

Mishaal Rahman at Esper discovered that Android 13 Beta 1 includes support for switching the resolution in the Settings app. The new option will accessible from a ‘Screen resolution’ menu in the Display section of the Settings… when it actually goes live, anyway. For now, the functionality is still under development and isn’t normally accessible.

Right now, the resolution options are provided by the underlying Android system — 1080p and 1440p, in the above example. Android devices with high refresh rate displays already have settings for changing the current refresh rate, so this is essentially another layer of customization on top of that. Some custom skins of Android already have the option to change the current screen resolution, such as Samsung’s One UI.

So, why might you want to change your screen resolution? The main use case is improving game performance — rendering complex graphics requires more graphical power for larger resolutions. If you have a mid-range phone that has a large display resolution, turning down the screen resolution could make some games much smoother. However, changing your resolution before opening games is annoying, unless you just leave your phone or tablet at a lower resolution all the time.

This feature is still under development, so the exact interface and available options might change before it arrives. Google could also decide it isn’t a good idea and drop it entirely — such is the nature of pre-release software.

Android 13 Beta 1 arrived on Tuesday, complete with new permissions options for media file access, improvements to audio routing, new logging options for app developers, and some interface changes. It’s currently available on the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4 — we have the download links if you want to try it out on your phone.

Source: Esper