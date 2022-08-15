Google starts uploading Android 13 source code to AOSP

After some anticipation, Google has released the source code for Android 13. Although the release came a bit later than expected, the company has started uploading the source code to Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Git repositories. This can often take some time, often requiring hours for the update to be fully populated. As a result, be patient if you don’t see it. This source code release also comes alongside the full release of Android 13.

Before the release, Google updated its Android 13 Security Release Notes which contained details about security vulnerabilities that were present in Android. The update showed security vulnerabilities that have been fixed in Android 13. Devices running Android 13 with a security patch level of 2022-09-01 or later will be protected from these issues. If you’d like to check what version of Android you’re running and the security patch level, most manufacturers have it listed under the About Phone section under Settings.

The release of Android 13’s source code is important, not only for those that want to tinker with the OS but also for communities that build custom ROMs and aftermarket distributions of Android like LineageOS. Major manufacturers must also rely on this repository for their own Android releases. You can have a look at the Android 13 source code by heading over to Google Git.

For developers, this is an important time as it is time to release compatible versions of their apps and build out more features with APIs. Google is releasing the Android 13 source code under the Apache License version 2.0. Apache 2.0 is a permissive rather than copyleft license, meaning developers can modify and distribute the code freely without being required to open-source their modifications. This licensing system is what allows smartphone makers to develop their own closed-source forks of Android.

If you’re interested in analyzing the Android 13 source code, you can head over to the Android Git repositories and look for the new Android 13 branches and tags. Specifically, look for the “android-13.0.0_r#” tags. It takes a while for the entirety of Google’s internal codebase to be pushed to the public AOSP repositories, so expect to wait a few hours before you can sync everything. Google also uploads the commit history for each release, which provides a lot of insight into the Android team’s thought process when adding or removing features.