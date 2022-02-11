Android 13 will make switching between user profiles a whole lot easier

A few weeks ago, we learned that Google was planning to introduce a new keyguard profile switcher in Android 13. At the time, we saw screenshots showcasing what the feature could look like upon release. And now that Google has released the first Android 13 Developer Preview builds to its Pixel devices, we have some additional info.

As seen previously, the keyguard profile switcher will appear as a drop-down menu on the lock screen PIN/password/pattern entry page. Tapping on the drop-down menu will open up a list of user profiles on the device, allowing you to switch profiles even before unlocking the device. According to Esper, the keyguard profile switcher is disabled by default but is controlled by the SystemUI boolean ‘config_enableBouncerUserSwitcher’. Here’s what it looks like once enabled:

Screenshots: Esper

At the moment, we’re not sure if this new keyguard profile switcher will be available on Android 13 for both phones and tablets. It makes little sense for Google to release it for phones because they’re typically single-user devices. But it will prove to be a handy addition on tablets, as they’re often shared by multiple users.

Speaking of guest profiles, Android 13 is also making it easier for users to install apps while setting up a guest profile. Users will now see a new option called “Install available apps” when setting up a guest profile. Tapping on it will open a list of available apps, allowing users to easily install them in the guest profile. Thankfully, data will not be shared between the owner and guest profiles, which means that guest profile users will need to sign in to the installed apps following the setup.

Screenshots: Esper

Along with the keyguard profile switcher and the new guest profile setup option, Android 13 also enables lock screen rotation on large screen devices. As Esper notes, “Android’s framework configuration controlling lock screen rotation has been set to “false” by default for years, but it is now enabled by default.” However, the lock screen will only rotate on large screen devices. Here’s what it looks like:

Screenshot: Esper

These aren’t the only new features and changes included in Android 13 DP1. In case you missed our previous coverage, Android 13 DP1 also introduces a Gboard-like clipboard auto clear feature, two new home screen layouts for the Pixel launcher, a Camera Obfuscator app, a redesigned media player UI, and more. You can learn more about these features by following the respective links.