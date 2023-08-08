Key Takeaways Android 14 introduces advanced cellular security mitigations to protect users from potential attacks on less secure 2G networks.

Enterprise users can manage devices and restrict 2G connections with this protection, which is especially important for high-risk locations.

Android 14 also adds an option to disable support for unencrypted networks, improving the security of voice and SMS traffic.

For years, Android has been strengthening its security in order to keep users safe. With each new release, Google has introduced features that not only keep users safe from obvious malicious activities but also areas where consumers might not have as much control like cellular network traffic. Because of this, Google is now introducing new protections to Android with "advanced cellular security mitigations" in Android 14 that will protect both consumer and enterprise users.

With wireless companies shifting more of its network to 5G, available resources need to be put to better use, and that means shutting down older 2G networks that are rarely put to use. Most wireless carriers have committed openly to shutting down these networks over the next ten years, so while rare, it is still possible to connect to these 2G networks when other options aren't available. Now as you can imagine, 2G networks aren't as advanced when it comes to security when compared to more modern 4G and 5G networks.

Because 2G networks are less secure, they can be used as attack points, so there are methods that can be used to automatically downgrade a device to this network in order to perform malicious attacks. This can be accomplished because 2G networks lack mutual authentication and can allow for over-the-air interception and decryption of data on that network. With all that said, Google has been working on making Android devices safer and has shared through its Google Security Blog, new features that it will introduce that allows users to disable 2G connection at the model level, creating protections against these kinds of attacks. While it was first introduced with Android 12, it can now be used by all devices.

With Android 14, this type of protection will be expanded, giving enterprise users the ability to manage devices and restrict a device's ability to downgrade its connection to 2G, keeping it safe from attacks. This will be especially important for those that travel to "high-risk" locations and will be a critical feature that can protect a user and a device's data. In addition, administrators will still be able to keep tabs on all managed devices, with audit logging that can track over 80 events and over 200 different management controls. In addition to the above, Android 14 will also attempt to protect circuit-switched voice and SMS traffic.

This is typically handled by cellular networks, and it is up to each company whether to leave this kind of information encrypted or not. Android 14 will introduce an option to disable support for null-ciphered connections. This will provide protection against unencrypted networks, and Google expects that this type of feature will be more widely adopted by companies over the next few years. As in the past, Google will also continue to work with cellular companies and standards bodies like the GSMA Fraud and Security Group, 3rd Generation Partnership Project, and others, to improve the security of networks.

Although new features and cosmetic enhancements are always welcome, these types of security features are also a critical part of any new Android release. Android 14 is expected to release later this year, alongside new products from Google that will take advantage of the aforementioned enhancements. While the brand has been fairly quiet about what's to come, we've seen and heard rumors of the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Regardless of what makes an appearance, it's good to know that new security features will be made available to all compatible Android devices.