Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch is now rolling out to Pixel users, bringing a number of fixes and improvements. Although Android 14 has been relatively usable in its beta form, there are a number of issues that you'll encounter if you're using it as a daily driver. The update is now available over-the-air for compatible Pixel handsets coming in at 7.01MB.

The new update was announced on the Android Beta subreddit, with further details being made available on the Android Developer site. You can check out all the fixes below:

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)

Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)

Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)

Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)

Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057) read more

As mentioned before Android 14 Beta 1 isn't all that bad when it comes to daily use, but there are issues here and there that you'll experience that will leave you with some minor inconveniences. Some of these include but are not limited to software stability, battery and performance issues. But if you're and Android enthusiast, it's a good way to get an early look at Google's next Android operating system slated to arrive sometimes later this year.

How to download the Android 14 Beta

If you're curious to download the new beta for Android, you have a couple of different options. Perhaps the best way to download the beta is to sign up for the Android Beta Program. You can do so using a Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices. Once enrolled in the program, you can get the beta downloaded directly to your supported handset via an over-the-air update.

If you're not into signing up, you can always manually install Android 14 as well. This one requires a bit more work, but it's certainly manageable, requiring the user to locate the proper factory image for your phone, and installing it on your compatible device. You will have the option to sideload the update or flash it to your device. If you're not one for taking risks, you can always try the latest Android 14 updates on the Android Emulator using a generic system image.