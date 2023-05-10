Back in February this year, Google published the first developer preview build of Android 14. The beta branch picked up its introductory release about a month ago. Now, shortly after today's main I/O 2023 keynote, Google rolled out Android 14 Beta 2 for the Pixel devices.

To be precise, the newly announced Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel Fold aren't eligible for Android 14's beta initiative yet. This means the new build is available for all Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 4a 5G up to the Pixel 7 series for now. With this release, we are one step closer to getting a stable release, but for those interested in getting an early look, this new beta is your chance.

We're not looking at a ton of added functionalities compared to the last release. This is actually understandable, considering it's only been a couple weeks. According to Google's notes, this build includes three new features and a bunch of bugfixes.

What's new in Android 14 Beta 2

Bug fixes and other resolves issues

Google offers up the expected general warnings about pre-release stability, while also bringing us up to speed on a few existing bugs that are yet to be fixed:

Android platform An issue with the Credential Manager platform APIs causes instability in apps that use them. A fix is available in the latest preview version of the Android 14 SDK, which developers can install using Android Studio. Developers who previously installed a preview version of the Android 14 SDK should completely uninstall the previous version and then reinstall the SDK to apply the fix.

An issue with the system UI sometimes causes the screen to flicker when a video is playing or an app is using in picture-in-picture mode.

In some cases, video continues playing in the background even after closing an app if the video was playing in picture-in-picture mode when it was closed.

A video that is playing in picture-in-picture mode stops playing abruptly if the back gesture is used within the PiP settings screens.

An issue with the system UI can cause a GPU hang, leading to "Application Not Responding" (ANR) errors.

A system issue can sometimes cause a device's GPS services to stop working until the device is rebooted.

Issues with the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) can prevent devices from being able to make Wi-Fi calls in some cases. Apps When using a device with a work profile, the Google Play Store app in the work profile hangs or crashes when launched.

A blank screen displays after selecting the "Message" option for a recent caller in the Google Phone app.

The Google Photos app can sometimes crash when trying to open certain photos.

While 3-button navigation is enabled for a device, putting Google Maps into picture-in-picture mode makes the picture-in-picture window disappear.

While gesture navigation is enabled for a device, putting a video into Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode in the Google TV app makes the PiP window disappear, even though playback continues and audio can still be heard.

Locking and unlocking a device while playing a video in the Google TV app can cause the device to freeze. An issue with Android Studio causes a SecurityException to be thrown when attempting to run your app or apply incremental changes any time other than the first time. To work around this issue, fully uninstall your app and then reinstall it on the test device before running your app again. A fix for this issue is included in Android Studio Giraffe | 2022.3.1 Canary 4 or higher. read more

Download

The second beta of Android 14 is available in the form of software version UPB2.230407.014. Apart from the changes mentioned above, it also includes the May 2023 security patch that rolled out to stable channel users a while ago. However, if you have a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a on Verizon, you'll get a slightly different build (UPB2.230407.014.A1) with one-month old April 2023 SPL.

For the Pixel devices already enrolled in the Android 14 beta program, those will automatically receive an over-the-air incremental update to Beta 2. You can also grab the full OTA or the factory image from our Android 14 download index in case you want to manually upgrade to the latest beta release.

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit