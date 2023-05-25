Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google is prepping the sweet treat of Android 14 for its Pixel smartphones, and users on the beta program are starting to see a fresh new update today. The upcoming major release of Android has just hit another milestone with a Beta 2.1 hotfix making its debut alongside a bunch of stability improvements.

The second beta of Android 14 dropped a little more than two weeks ago, but unlike what you'd probably expect for such a point release, the changelog here is pretty long. Of course it doesn't appear to bring any major new features, but users who have been experiencing issues related to device setup after opting a device running an existing Android 14 beta build out of the beta initiative could be in for some relief.

The new version has a build number of UPB2.230407.019 and a Google Play Services version of 23.15.16, accompanied by the Android Security Patch Level of May 2023. As usual, the company has posted a hefty list of squashed bugs, which can be found below:

If you want to get in on the fun, just enroll your Pixel 4a 5G or newer in the Android Beta Program and check for updates. In case your device is already in the beta, you should get this version right away if you head to Settings > System > System update and spam the Check for updates button. Even if that's not working, there's always the manual method of downloading the factory images and sideloading the OTA.

Source: Android Beta Program on Reddit