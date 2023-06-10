Every year, smartphones are getting better and better, but even the best Android phones still struggle to provide amazing battery life. While they've definitely gotten better, sometimes, you just need to be able to maximize the phone's battery when you're unable to get to a charger. Apparently, Google wasn't satisfied with its Battery Saver mode for Pixels, as it has introduced a new feature with the Android 14 Beta 3 that could extend the battery life of the phone by dimming the wallpaper.

The folks at Android Police discovered a slight change in Battery Saver mode with the latest beta update, as the feature will now dim the wallpaper when the mode is activated. In addition to the new dimmed wallpaper, the icons on the home screen apparently get accentuated with a new highlight effect. You can see an example of this in the image above, with the left side being in standard and the right image being in Battery Saver mode.

This new feature occurs automatically with the Battery Saver mode activated on Android 14 Beta 3 and doesn't require the user to make any kinds of changes to the settings. No doubt Google is trying to eke out just a tiny bit more battery life from its Pixel devices to give users a little more battery life when needed. For the most part, the change is noticeable but is more apparent if you're using wallpapers with light colors. Of course, if you really want to save battery, you can always initialize Extreme Battery Saver mode, but this will really alter the phone's experience.

For the most part, this is an excellent addition to Android 14, and if you're interested in trying it out, you can always enroll in the Android Beta Program or download and install the update manually. Remember that Android 14 is currently in beta, so while you'll have early access to a lot of new features, not all things will work properly. So if you're planning on using this on a device that's for daily use, just think twice before performing the update.