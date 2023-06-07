Google has announced Android 14 Beta 3, arriving to Pixel smartphones. Even better for Pixel 7a users is that, for the first time, they will be able to install an Android 14 beta. Android 14 Beta 3 is an important release not only for developers but enthusiasts as well, as the OS finally reaches Platform Stability. For Android updates, The "platform stability" milestone refers to when Google delivers the final SDK/NDK APIs, along with final internal APIs and app-facing system behaviors.

In its announcement, Google states that the latest beta update will build on its core themes encompassing "privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldables, and more." That last part is critical, especially since Google will be releasing the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold later this month.

Google has also shared some of the known issues that have been fixed with this release, along with some of the issues that have yet to be addressed. You can check out the full details in the list below.

The following issues are fixed in Beta 3: Fixed issues that prevented Wi-Fi calling from being enabled for some devices and carriers. (Issue #277964472)

Fixed an issue that caused Direct My Call interactions to fail in some cases where they would normally work. (Issue #278252154)

Fixed system issues that caused unnecessary power consumption in some cases.

Fixed system stability issues that caused UI jank in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash while setting the wallpaper.

Fixed an issue with the system UI that could cause a GPU hang, leading to "Application Not Responding" (ANR) errors.

Fixed a system issue that could sometimes cause a device's GPS services to stop working until the device was rebooted.

Fixed issues with the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) that could prevent devices from being able to make Wi-Fi calls in some cases.

Fixed an issue where a blank screen displays after selecting the "Message" option for a recent caller in the Google Phone app.

Fixed an issue where while 3-button navigation was enabled for a device, putting Google Maps into picture-in-picture mode made the picture-in-picture window disappear.

Fixed an issue where locking and unlocking a device while playing a video in the Google TV app could cause the device to freeze.

Fixed an issue with Android Auto where some users could be asked to re-pair Bluetooth.

Fixed issues with Health Connect, including the following issues and other API and system behaviors: An issue where the system back button stopped working while Health Connect integration was in progress. An issue where the Route Permissions screen would sometimes freeze. An issue where Health Connect sometimes couldn't be accessed in system settings. An issue where the data category page of Health Connect was missing some permission types when a filter was applied.

Known Issues: An issue with the Credential Manager platform APIs causes instability in apps that use them. A fix is available in the latest preview version of the Android 14 SDK, which developers can install using Android Studio. Developers who previously installed a preview version of the Android 14 SDK should completely uninstall the previous version and then reinstall the SDK to apply the fix.

An issue with the system UI sometimes causes the screen to flicker when a video is playing or an app is using in picture-in-picture mode.

In some cases, video continues playing in the background even after closing an app if the video was playing in picture-in-picture mode when it was closed.

A video that is playing in picture-in-picture mode stops playing abruptly if the back gesture is used within the PiP settings screens.

A system issue can sometimes cause the Android System Intelligence service to crash.

When using a device with a work profile, the Google Play Store app in the work profile hangs or crashes when launched. read more

As mentioned previously, Google has come to a critical stage in the development process, which is entering Platform Stability. With this update, developers will now be able to start final testing of their apps, tightening up the little odds and ends in order to create the most optimized experience possible for their apps and also users.

As far as some of the changes coming to Beta 3, Google is introducing non-linear font scaling, which means that the system will now support font scaling up to 200%. This new feature will bolster Android's accessibility features, providing users with low vision with more options when it comes to viewing apps in Android. There are now enhanced privacy features as well, with users being able to grant partial access to media when an app requests permission and giving users more information about how an app uses user data.

Of course, this is just a small sample of what's available on Android 14. And while the downloads are available, it's good to be aware that things might not always function right with these betas, so be cautious if you're installing this on a daily driver. If curious, you can enroll in the Android Beta Program or download the factory images below and follow our detailed guide on how to install Android 14 on your compatible Pixel devices.

Downloads for Android 14 Beta 3

You can download the below factory images before they go live but be warned that these were discovered by Kamila Wojciechowska and are not published by Google just yet. There may be a reason why they have not been, and therefore, use these at your own risk.