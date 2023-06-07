Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google has announced Android 14 Beta 3, arriving to Pixel smartphones. Even better for Pixel 7a users is that, for the first time, they will be able to install an Android 14 beta. Android 14 Beta 3 is an important release not only for developers but enthusiasts as well, as the OS finally reaches Platform Stability. For Android updates, The "platform stability" milestone refers to when Google delivers the final SDK/NDK APIs, along with final internal APIs and app-facing system behaviors.

timeline-desktop-en-beta-3

In its announcement, Google states that the latest beta update will build on its core themes encompassing "privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldables, and more." That last part is critical, especially since Google will be releasing the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold later this month.

Google has also shared some of the known issues that have been fixed with this release, along with some of the issues that have yet to be addressed. You can check out the full details in the list below.

As mentioned previously, Google has come to a critical stage in the development process, which is entering Platform Stability. With this update, developers will now be able to start final testing of their apps, tightening up the little odds and ends in order to create the most optimized experience possible for their apps and also users.

As far as some of the changes coming to Beta 3, Google is introducing non-linear font scaling, which means that the system will now support font scaling up to 200%. This new feature will bolster Android's accessibility features, providing users with low vision with more options when it comes to viewing apps in Android. There are now enhanced privacy features as well, with users being able to grant partial access to media when an app requests permission and giving users more information about how an app uses user data.

Of course, this is just a small sample of what's available on Android 14. And while the downloads are available, it's good to be aware that things might not always function right with these betas, so be cautious if you're installing this on a daily driver. If curious, you can enroll in the Android Beta Program or download the factory images below and follow our detailed guide on how to install Android 14 on your compatible Pixel devices.

Downloads for Android 14 Beta 3

You can download the below factory images before they go live but be warned that these were discovered by Kamila Wojciechowska and are not published by Google just yet. There may be a reason why they have not been, and therefore, use these at your own risk.