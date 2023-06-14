Google has released its latest update for Android 14 with Beta 3.1. The latest update includes bug fixes, along with the June security update as well. Perhaps one of the biggest highlights of the new update will be a fix for Fingerprint Unlock which was not working on some Pixel smartphones. Of course, there are still plenty of issues Google is aware of with the beta, and it will continue to fix these as the beta program progresses. But for now, if you're using the Android 14 beta, you can head to your settings to grab the new OTA update.

Since this isn't a major update, it comes in at a relatively small size at 66.80MB. If you're currently running the Android 14 beta, you'll need to head into the Settings menu, navigate to the System settings, then pop into the System Update section. If you don't see it immediately, refresh the menu, and it should prompt you to install update UPB3.230519.014. Ensure you have plenty of battery life, or keep your phone plugged in before you start. Although the download process will be quick, installation could take some time, depending on your device.

As far as the notes, Google lists two fixes:

Fixed issues where Fingerprint Unlock was either unavailable or unusable on some devices. (Issue #284360298, Issue #284529436, Issue #284436572)

Fixed platform compatibility issues that were affecting mapping SDKs, which caused dependent apps to crash in some cases.

Of course, if you don't see it immediately, don't panic because the update is rolling out in phases. Google shares that it could take up to a week to get the update so just be patient. If you're not currently using the beta, you can enroll in the Android Beta Program as long as you have a compatible device. As of now, the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and 5a, along with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices, are compatible. If you don't want to enroll and download the update over the air, you can always download the updates and install Android 14 manually.