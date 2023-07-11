Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Android 14 Beta 4 is rolling out today for eligible Pixel devices. For folks keeping track of the development cycle, this is the last expected major release before it hits the stable milestone and is ready for the masses. This latest version also picks up support for the brand new Pixel Fold as well as the Pixel Tablet, which means it's the last chance for the app developers to get those tuning-and-testing toes wet before Android 14 is released.

In its usual fashion, Google hasn't announced any new additions to Android 14 in this build, other than what we already know about. Due to the fact that this is the second "Platform Stability" release, developers are advised to start final compatibility testing for apps, APIs, SDKs, and libraries and release compatible app versions knowing that how Android 14 works will not change from now until the public launch.

Android 14 beta timeline, featuring Beat 4

Although the Mountain View giant is generally past the point of major changes this late in the game, there is one little thing worth mentioning: A space-themed Easter egg! To activate it, open Settings > About phone > Android version and repeatedly tap on the Android version section until you see the Android 14 logo floating in space. At this stage, just hold down on the logo for a while, and you should be able to see the stars speed by. It will eventually end up with a nifty space flight simulation.

The new version has a build number of UPB4.230623.005 and a Google Play Services version of 23.18.18, accompanied by the Android Security Patch Level of July 2023. As usual, the company has posted a hefty list of squashed bugs, which can be found below:

If you're really curious to see what all the Android 14 hype is about, it might be worth jumping on the beta bandwagon — otherwise, there are only a few short weeks to go before this year's big upgrade is ready for everyone. Nonetheless, any Pixel phone already enrolled in the beta program should receive an incremental OTA update. Even if that's not working, there's always the manual method of downloading the factory images and sideloading the OTA.

Source: Android Developers Blog, Android Beta Program on Reddit