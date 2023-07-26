Google has released its latest update for Android 14 with Beta 4.1. This update brings a massive amount of bug fixes, as to be expected since we are inching closer to a public release slated to arrive in the coming month. The update comes in as UPB4.230623.007, and is available for compatible Pixel devices like the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

If you're currently in the Android 14 beta and want to download the latest update, just head into Settings, System, and System Update section to get up to date. The update size will vary depending on the product, but for the most part, it'll come in anywhere from 40MB to 50MB. Since the bug fix list is so massive, we've dropped a list of fixes below, which have been taken verbatim from the Android Developers website.

Android 14 Beta 4.1 (July 2023) This minor update to Android 14 Beta 4 includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue where in some cases after a user performed the system back action to close an app, the app couldn't be launched again until the device was restarted. (Issue #288390661)

Fixed an issue with ScrollView that caused the overscroll effect to get stuck after performing a fling gesture. (Issue #286422637)

that caused the overscroll effect to get stuck after performing a fling gesture. (Issue #286422637) Fixed issues that prevented Wi-Fi calling from working in some cases. (Issue #277940461)

Fixed an issue that caused the system to fail to transfer an animatable icon to the client when using SplashScreen#setOnExitAnimationListener .

. Fixed an issue that prevented notification groups from expanding properly in the notification shade.

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen to flicker when launching an app that uses activity embedding.

Fixed an issue that could cause the system UI to crash if one app in split-screen mode was closed by swiping up from the Overview screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the network status icon to display incorrectly in some cases after turning on or off one of the SIM cards on a device that had multiple SIM cards.

Fixed an issue that could cause the system theme to change color after rebooting a device.

Fixed an issue where lock screen shortcuts sometimes displayed incorrectly when using certain system theme color palettes.

Fixed an issue that could cause the launcher UI to flicker when launching an app.

Fixed an issue that caused Battery Share to be interrupted or fail shortly after it was enabled.

Fixed an issue that would cause an erroneous "No installed apps work with this USB Accessory" message to display when a device was connected to their vehicle, which prevented users from launching and using Android Auto.

Fixed an issue with the system UI that sometimes caused the screen to flicker when a video was playing or an app was using picture-in-picture mode.

Fixed an issue when unlocking a device while TalkBalk is enabled where TalkBalk sometimes erroneously stated that the device was still locked before stating that the device was successfully unlocked.

Fixed an issue with WiFi scanning that sometimes caused scanning to continue even after exiting the Settings app, causing additional power consumption and slower WiFi connectivity until the device was restarted.

Fixed an issue where, in some cases, Ultra HDR images didn't display correctly in Google Photos.

Fixed an issue where, when a user who had enabled Fingerprint Unlock tried to launch an activity from Quick Settings on the lock screen on a device that has an in-display fingerprint scanner, the sensor sometimes failed to activate, forcing the user to relock the device and unlock the device first before accessing Quick Settings.

Fixed an issue where, when a user who had enabled both Fingerprint Unlock and Face Unlock tried to launch an intent by tapping on a notification and then authenticated using their face, the intent didn't launch and the user was brought back to the lock screen.

Fixed an issue where a white or black bar was sometimes displayed between the status bar and the top of an open app.

Fixed an issue where the background color of the "Add to homescreen" dialog was fuchsia instead of its usual color.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices where interacting with the device while transitioning from the screen saver to the low light clock could cause the system UI to crash.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices where the home screen sometimes only displayed the wallpaper but no app icons after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold devices that caused the foreground and background colors on certain screens to have insufficient color contrast to enhance accessibility.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where wallpapers that were applied to the lock screen displayed left-aligned instead of center-aligned on the outer display.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the "Tap to check phone" feature sometimes stopped working after folding and unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with 3-button navigation enabled where folding and unfolding the device while on the home screen could cause the navigation buttons to become misaligned.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the wallpaper picker showed a blank thumbnail for the default live wallpaper option.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused two clocks to display on the lock screen.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused the clock on the lock screen to appear clipped.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused widgets to overlap or stack on top of each other in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where an app icon on the home screen couldn't be moved out of a folder while the device was unfolded.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Pixel launcher to crash in some cases.

Fixed system stability issues that caused UI jank in some cases. All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 4.1. read more

If you're currently using a Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Fold, or Pixel Tablet and want to try out the new beta, you can always enroll to be part of the Android Beta program. Of course, before you sign up, you'll want to back up any important information you might have, just in case the data is deleted.

Once enrolled, you will be able to download the latest update and test out the latest features of the OS. If you want to experience Android 14 and don't want to enroll, you can always download and install the update manually. Again, you should be fine, but you'll want to back up any information that you have, just in case something does go wrong, or it gets deleted in the process.

While this update fixes a lot of problems, there are still many more out there, and these issues can be reported. So be sure to leave your input in the Android Beta Feedback app and help out the team at Google if you're testing out Android 14.