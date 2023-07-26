Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google has released its latest update for Android 14 with Beta 4.1. This update brings a massive amount of bug fixes, as to be expected since we are inching closer to a public release slated to arrive in the coming month. The update comes in as UPB4.230623.007, and is available for compatible Pixel devices like the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

If you're currently in the Android 14 beta and want to download the latest update, just head into Settings, System, and System Update section to get up to date. The update size will vary depending on the product, but for the most part, it'll come in anywhere from 40MB to 50MB. Since the bug fix list is so massive, we've dropped a list of fixes below, which have been taken verbatim from the Android Developers website.

If you're currently using a Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Fold, or Pixel Tablet and want to try out the new beta, you can always enroll to be part of the Android Beta program. Of course, before you sign up, you'll want to back up any important information you might have, just in case the data is deleted.

Once enrolled, you will be able to download the latest update and test out the latest features of the OS. If you want to experience Android 14 and don't want to enroll, you can always download and install the update manually. Again, you should be fine, but you'll want to back up any information that you have, just in case something does go wrong, or it gets deleted in the process.

While this update fixes a lot of problems, there are still many more out there, and these issues can be reported. So be sure to leave your input in the Android Beta Feedback app and help out the team at Google if you're testing out Android 14.