  • Android 14 Beta 5 has been released, signaling the imminent launch of the stable version. Developers should start preparing their apps.
  • Beta 5 includes numerous fixes and optimizations, addressing issues such as incorrect audio, excessive battery consumption, and display glitches.
  • The final beta update is considered a "release candidate," suggesting it is mature enough for stable status. Further point upgrades may still occur.

The stable version Android 14 is almost here, but we'll have to wait a few more weeks until it's available to the public. To prepare for this significant transition, Google today released the final pre-release build in the form of Beta 5 to let enthusiasts as well as regular users offer last-minute feedback. As expected, the fifth beta build features finalized SDK and NDK APIs and app-facing system behaviors, so it's time for developers to get their apps ready for the new OS.

Beta 5 features an array of fixes and optimizations that weren’t included with Beta 4.1 at the end of last month. The build did not see any major user-facing changes as Google winds down the Beta Program ahead of Android 14’s consumer launch. The top resolved issues in the Beta 5 release can be found below:

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the new build (UPB5.230623.003) also bumps the security patch level to August 2023.

According to Google, the final beta update is also a "release candidate" build, which means the compilation is matured enough to graduate to the stable status - assuming nothing goes wrong. As an interesting matter of fact, Google has pushed several point upgrades for new beta launches. Following the trend, there could be one (or more) point upgrades for Beta 5 on the way. However, even if that does happen, the codebase of Android 14 is ready to go.

You can download Android 14 Beta 5 today on all compatible Pixel devices, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. If you have an older beta installed, you should see an OTA notification about upgrading to the latest version. Alternatively, you can manually install the firmware files needed to update your Pixel phone to the latest beta, using either the download links that Google provides or the Android Flash Tool. We have links to all the Android 14 Beta downloads as well as detailed instructions on how to install them, so be sure to check out those articles if you're interested.

Keep in mind that there's still time to catch any bugs that arise following today's release. If you encounter any bugs while testing Android 14 Beta 5, be sure to leave feedback so Google can address them before kickstarting the stable rollout.

