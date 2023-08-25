Key Takeaways Android 14 Beta 5.2 brings lots of bug fixes for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Fixes include resolving issues with unresponsive fingerprint readers, UI crashes, animation stuttering, and screen flickering.

If you're part of the beta, update through the Settings menu, or if you want to try the beta, enroll in the Android Beta Program.

We're inching closer and closer to the final release of Android 14 and Google has delivered a monster update for the OS, with Beta 5.2 bringing numerous bug fixes for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Of course, this update isn't exclusive to those two devices and is available for all compatible Pixel smartphones like the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 6 series, and Pixel 7 series. If you're already enrolled in the Android Beta Progam, you can now download the latest update over-the-air (OTA).

Android 14 Beta 5.2 comes in as software version UPB5.230623.006/A1 and brings a huge list of fixes for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. As far as some of the fixes, the new patch resolves issues with an unresponsive fingerprint reader and UI crashes on both devices, along with animation stuttering, screen flickers, and more. Let's just say that if you were using a Pixel Fold of Pixel Tablet with Android 14 — your experience is going to be getting a lot better after this new update. As far as other changes, we've shared the complete list of bug fixes and changes below.

This minor update to Android 14 Beta 5 includes the following fixes: Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.

Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device. read more

As stated before, if you're currently part of the beta, you just need to head into the Settings menu, and performing a System Update. But if you're not part of the program and want to try it out, be sure to enroll in the beta through the Android Beta Program website. Of course, since this software is still being tested, there is the possibility that things can go wrong, so just in case, back up your important information before you proceed.