Android 14 picked up the "beta" tag a while ago on Google Pixel devices. But which non-Google handsets are eligible to get a taste of the Android 14 update and when? It actually depends on what phone you’re carrying in your pocket. Some devices from popular OEMs have already received their Android 14 updates - albeit in the form of pre-release developer preview or beta - but others will have to wait longer.

Before you jump on the bandwagon, note that OEM-specific beta releases don't sync with Google's beta initiative. You might not get periodic OTA updates on the preview channel like the Pixels. Furthermore, the pre-release builds are usually quite barebones compared to the respective OEM skins. Still, if you see your phone on this list, it’s very likely you’ll be one of the first to get the stable Android 14 update when it finally becomes ready.

Below you can find the list of non-Google devices that have joined the Android 14 party. For Google Pixel smartphones, take a look at our Android 14 download index to grab the download links.

If you decide to install the Android 14 beta release, be prepared to face tons of bugs and problems. These builds are meant for developers evaluating the new OS, hence they are decidedly not a daily driver material. What’s more, if you decide to flash back to a stable version of Android 13, you will need to wipe your entire device. As such, proceed with caution.

Lenovo

Lenovo has opened up an Android 14 beta program for one of its high-end tablet.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum link) Android 14 update status Added on/Status last updated 1. Lenovo Tab Extreme (TB570FU) Global Developer Preview/Beta 1

May 10, 2023

Nothing

The Nothing Phone 1 runs on a close-to-stock version of Android, hence it's not very surprising to see the device in this beta initiative.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum link) Android 14 update status Added on/Status last updated 1. Nothing Phone 1 (spacewar) Global Beta 1

May 10, 2023

OnePlus

Just like last year, owners of the latest OnePlus flagship are set to get an early taste of the upcoming Android release.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum link) Android 14 update status Added on/Status last updated 1. OnePlus 11 (salami) Global, North America, Europe, India Beta 1

May 10, 2023

Oppo

If foldables are your thing, then you can give Android 14 a try on the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum link) Android 14 update status Added on/Status last updated 1. Oppo Find N2 Flip (dragonfly) Global Beta 1

May 10, 2023

Tecno

Tecno might not be a well-known brand compared to the others, but it has also participated in the beta program.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum link) Android 14 update status Added on/Status last updated 1. Tecno Camon 20 series Global Beta 1

May 10, 2023

Vivo and iQOO

Vivo isn’t going to be left out of the Android 14 beta party. As per the trend, one Vivo flagship and one iQOO high end phone have participated in the initiative.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum link) Android 14 update status Added on/Status last updated 1. iQOO 11 Global Beta 1

May 10, 2023 2. Vivo X90 Pro Global Beta 1

May 10, 2023

Xiaomi

Unlike most other OEMs on this list, Xiaomi isn’t limiting access to the beta to just one of its devices. Instead, it’s offering eligibility to one tablet and three of its phones.

While using a specially crafted recovery image is typically the default method for manual installation of the aforementioned Android 14 beta releases, we highly recommend reading the version prerequisite for each device before attempting the actual flashing process. Skipping this step might lead to a hard brick.

In some cases (e.g. Xiaomi), factory images are provided, which can be flashed via Fastboot. Nonetheless, the entire process will be different (and likely much more complex) than Google Pixel devices. To reiterate, back up your personal data, give the instructions posted by the respective OEM a thorough read, then only proceed with the installation.

That’s all we’ve got so far. Make sure to bookmark this page as we will update it whenever we hear a new Android 14 beta announcement!