Google is expected to release the first developer preview builds of Android 14 in just a few weeks. As we draw closer to the rollout, we've started seeing reports about a couple of changes we can expect to see in the upcoming Android upgrade. For instance, we recently learned that Android 14 could bring updateable root certificates and require smartphones to have AV1 support. Now, a new report from Esper suggests that the update could also bring much-needed changes to Android's share menu.

Currently, Android's share menu is not consistent across apps and OEM skins. Apps generate a custom share sheet instead of the system share menu when you tap the share button. As shown in the attached screenshots, the custom share sheets for each app present different options. This greatly slows down the process of sharing content, as users can't simply rely on muscle memory to select targets.

Image credit: Esper

Similarly, the system share menu varies across OEM Android skins and poses the same problem for users who frequently switch between devices from different manufacturers. Google seems aware of this issue and might release a change with Android 14 to make the share menu experience more consistent across apps and OEM skins.

Image credit: Esper

According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman, Google might move the Android Sharesheet to a Project Mainline module in a future release to address the share menu's inconsistencies. To that end, Google has added a new app to the system image with Android 13 QPR1 beta. Android 13 QPR1's source code reveals that the new "Intent Resolver" app will handle the implementation of Android's "chooser" code, which invokes the Android Sharesheet by forcing users to select which app to use for the share action.

Google has already forked the framework chooser code and all its dependencies to a new repository in AOSP: /packages/modules/IntentResolver. Rahman explains that the /packages/modules path in AOSP "is where the source code repositories for each modular system component, ie. Project Mainline modules, reside. This is evidence that Google could turn IntentResolver into a new Project Mainline module in a future release, meaning it could receive updates directly from Google through Play System Updates. Right now, the system share menu can only be updated via a regular OTA update since it's part of the framework package. Plus, OEMs can heavily customize the framework share menu, but they would be far more limited in what they can do to a Google-signed and provided module, outside of maybe some light theming through the use of Runtime Resource Overlays (RROs)."

By moving the Android Sharesheet to a Project Mainline module, Google will be able to offer a more consistent system share menu across Android devices from different OEMs. In addition, the ability to update the module via Play System Updates will allow the company to experiment and improve the share sheet experience across apps without requiring OTA updates. However, it's too early to say if the company will go through with this change. We'll have to wait till Android 14 developer preview builds arrive in a few weeks to know if Google is going ahead with this experiment to make the Android Sharesheet a Project Mainline module.

