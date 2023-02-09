Google has been trying to make Android work better on large screen devices, and thanks to these efforts, we now have things like the taskbar, activity embedding, more optimized apps, improved letterboxing, and better split-screen support just to name a few changes. Android is also adding a ton of other useful features for large screen devices, many of which are either still in development or are being further refined, such as hub mode, desktop mode, stylus handwriting, and palm rejection support. Now that Android 14 DP1 is out, we can add better keyboard support to the list of improvements Google is working on for large screen devices.

Although tablets work best as media consumption devices, they can also be used to do work. If you don’t have a keyboard to wirelessly connect to or attach to the tablet, though, doing any kind of work that involves a lot of typing can be frustrating. Fortunately, Android has supported the use of external physical keyboards for a long time, and many tablets even come with keyboards designed specifically for them.

Android supports Linux’s input device interface and hence most keyboards are recognized out of the box when they’re connected, but the platform translates Linux key codes into Android key codes using mappings defined in a key layout file. Unless the keyboard identifies itself using a unique product ID and the OS has a specific key layout file corresponding to that ID, though, Android will use the generic key layout and generic key character map to determine what Android key codes to send when the user presses keys on the keyboard.

These generic key files are, well, generic so they can support a broad range of (full alphabetic US English PC style external) keyboards. This works well for most generic QWERTY keyboards you’ll come across, but sometimes, you may find yourself with a keyboard that has a slightly different layout than generic QWERTY, where modifier keys like Caps lock, Ctrl, Meta, and Alt are placed slightly differently yet still perform the same function. If that’s the case, then it would be useful if you could remap those keys. Fortunately, Android 14 is preparing to add support for changing the behavior of modifier keys!

In Android 14 DP1, I spotted a new “modifier keys” interface under Settings > Languages & Input > Physical keyboard. Through this page, you can swap the behavior of the Caps lock, Ctrl, Meta, and Alt keys. Although you aren’t given the option to remap every key here, it’s still nice that you can remap modifier keys. The “modifier keys” page isn’t visible by default in Android 14 DP1, however. I had to flip a developer flag to get it to appear, suggesting the feature is still in development. Still, once it lands, users who have keyboards with modifier key placements they aren’t fond of will have the option to remap them!

4 Images

While I’m on the topic of key presses, I also wanted to note that the generic key layout file has been updated in Android 14 to map some more Linux key codes into Android key codes. The changes are:

key 120 from (undefined) to RECENT_APPS

key 228: KEYBOARD_BACKLIGHT_TOGGLE

key 229: KEYBOARD_BACKLIGHT_DOWN

key 230: KEYBOARD_BACKLIGHT_UP

key 248: MUTE

key 418: ZOOM_IN

key 419: ZOOM_OUT

key 528: FOCUS

The keyboard backlight inputs are especially noteworthy in my mind, as Android is also adding support for controlling the backlight of a connected keyboard through new internal APIs: android.hardware.input.KeyboardBacklightState and com.android.server.input.KeyboardBacklightController. And to better handle non-QWERTY keyboard layouts, Android is also adding new internal APIs to change the keyboard layout, with options for azerty, colemak, dvorak, extended, qwertz, turkish_f, turkish_q, and workman. I don’t know if in future Android 14 releases we’ll gain the ability to change the keyboard layout, but I’m sure it would be a nice quality-of-life improvement for some.

How useful is a keyboard without a mouse or touchpad? Sure you can use the touchscreen, but what if you’re working at a slight distance or when hooked up to an external display? Many keyboard accessories have integrated touchpads which Android has supported for years now, but you can’t do much with them on Android beyond pointing and clicking. In Android 14, though, you may not only get some useful quality-of-life features for touchpads but also new touchpad gestures.

After enabling a developer flag, Android 14 DP1 will show a new “Touchpad” option under Settings > System. Here, you can toggle whether you have to tap to click, change the direction of scrolling (reverse scrolling), or toggle whether a bottom-right tap of the touchpad brings up more options. You can also adjust the pointer speed in case the default is too low or too fast. I would’ve also liked to see pointer acceleration adjustment, but that may be coming in a future release, as there are some new internal methods related to pointer acceleration in InputManager.

At the bottom of the page, there’s a button that says “learn touchpad gestures.” Tapping it does nothing because the activity that’ll presumably house the tutorial for learning how to use touchpad gestures hasn’t been implemented yet. Flipping a second developer flag and returning to this same page, however, will result in a new entry up top called “touchpad gestures” to appear. Here you can “customize individual touchpad navigation gestures.” You have the option to:

Go back by swiping left or right with three fingers

Go home by swiping up with three fingers

Open recent apps by swiping up with three fingers, then holding

Open notifications by swiping down with three fingers

Switch apps by swiping left or right with four fingers

4 Images

Anyone who wants to use their Android tablet with a keyboard and touchpad for work will find these actions useful, especially when they multitask. While I’m sure some OEMs have implemented such features in their forks of AOSP already, it’s still nice to see better keyboard and touchpad support baked into Android from the makers of the OS themselves.

4 Images

Lastly, there are two more changes I wanted to highlight. The first one you may have noticed in one of the previous screenshots, but the “Languages & Input” page is being split up into “Languages” and “Keyboard”. This makes sense given the renewed focus on keyboard support we’re seeing in Android 14. This redesign, like the other changes I mentioned, isn’t enabled by default in Android 14 DP1, however. The second change is a new launcher flag called ENABLE_SPLIT_FROM_FULLSCREEN_SHORTCUT that’s enabled by default, and it lets you enter split-screen mode using a keyboard shortcut when an app is fullscreen.