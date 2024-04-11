Key Takeaways Android 15 beta 1 brings edge-to-edge apps, improved performance, and better communication features for users and developers.

Under the hood, this update focuses on app archiving, Braille support, and end-to-end encryption for contact keys.

Although not major changes, enthusiasts can try out Android 15 beta 1 on modern Google Pixel devices for a taste of the update.

Android 15 is in the works, and we've already had two developer previews arrive. They've both been pretty small updates though with quality-of-life improvements for the platform, and now our first Android 15 beta is arriving. Just like the developer previews before it, this is a pretty small update, but there's probably a lot more under the hood.

The most notable features of Android 15 beta 1 include:

Improvements on large-screen devices: Apps that target Android 15 will now be edge-to-edge by default, so developers no longer have to call additional classes to show their content beyond system bars. This means that they will have transparent notification and status bars.

Apps that target Android 15 will now be edge-to-edge by default, so developers no longer have to call additional classes to show their content beyond system bars. This means that they will have transparent notification and status bars. Performance streamlining: Android 15 now has OS-level support for app archiving and unarchiving so users can free up space on their device from infrequently used apps while still keeping their data

Android 15 now has OS-level support for app archiving and unarchiving so users can free up space on their device from infrequently used apps while still keeping their data Better communications: Android TalkBack will now work with Braille displays that use human interface devices (HIDs) over USB and Bluetooth to improve accessibility.

Android TalkBack will now work with Braille displays that use human interface devices (HIDs) over USB and Bluetooth to improve accessibility. Privacy and security: This beta offers an OS-level API for end-to-to-end encryption for contact keys so that users can securely manage and verify other people’s contact information.

When will Android 15 release?

For Android updates, Google typically reveals a "platform stability" milestone so that developers can know when Google intends on delivering the final SDK/NDK APIs, along with final internal APIs and app-facing system behaviors. Google intends on reaching platform stability in June 2024, with "several months" at minimum planned before the official release. Android 14 hit platform stability in June 2023 and the final version was released in October of that year alongside the Pixel 8 series. Google has released more details about the release timeline that you can check out.

What does Android 15 Beta 1 add?

Not much, really

If you're looking for major changes in this update, we're afraid you won't really be getting them. Aside from changes for developers in supporting larger screens, better app archiving, and improved Braille support, there's really only one major change, and that change is in End to End encryption. Google is introducing an E2eeContactKeysManager in Android 15, which provides an OS-level API for storing cryptographic keys on your smartphone. It works with the platform's Contacts app for a centralized way to manage your contacts' public keys.

Other than that, Android 15's first beta is really aimed at getting on board enthusiasts who want to get a taste of Android 15 for the first time. It's still not going to necessarily be stable, but you can use it on any modern Google Pixel. That includes the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel Fold.