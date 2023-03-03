It seems just like yesterday when we first learned about the dessert-themed codename 'Upside Down Cake' for Android 14. While that moniker never really sees a consumer release, it's still a nice little tradition that has been going on since the early days of Android. Although we won't see a general release of Android 14 for quite some time, it looks like internally, Android's developers are preparing for for the next chapter, with the codename for Android 15 coming to light today. Although last year we saw the codename pop up in April, this year, it has appeared a little earlier, and arrives as 'Vanilla Ice Cream.'

The news comes from Mishaal Rahman tipped by TeamB58, and appears in AOSP as a series of code changes in Android's Trade Federation (Tradefed/TF). For the most part, we really don't get any details about what to expect with the Android update set to arrive sometime in 2024, but as Rahman states, Google is always looking ahead and working on new enhancements and features, so if it doesn't make it in the current build, there's always a chance that it might be pushed to a later update, or potentially, it might not even make it in the OS at all.

As hinted before, in the grand scope of things, the dessert-themed codename really has no meaning, but it's still a fun little throwback Easter egg to when Android was still a fledgling OS with an uncertain future. And also how could we forget all the lovely statues that were erected on Google's campus to celebrate the launch of each new Android update. Of course, even those are gone now, with Google putting them in storage to get repaired. Hopefully, someday, they'll make an appearance.

Source: Android Open Source Project

Via: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter), TeamB58