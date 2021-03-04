Android app devs can now set sub-dollar prices in 20 new countries

Google has announced that Android developers can set sub-dollar pricing in 20 new markets across the globe, including Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. The search giant previously supported sub-dollar pricing in markets such as India and Brazil.

By lowering the minimum price limit, developers can set prices in the range of 10-30 cents U.S. equivalent in most of these markets, Google said. Prices can be set to a lower amount on things like paid apps, in-app products, and subscriptions.

“These ultra-low price points, or ‘sub-dollar’ prices, allow you to reach new potential buyers by adjusting your pricing to better reflect local purchasing power and demand,” Google said in a blog post. “It also gives you more flexibility to set your global pricing strategy and gives more users the opportunity to enjoy monetized experiences in your apps and games.”

Sub-dollar pricing is available for developers in these new markets:

Bangladesh

Bulgaria

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Czech Republic

Denmark

Croatia

Hungary

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Lebanon

Sri Lanka

Myanmar

Pakistan

Paraguay

Romania

Serbia

Thailand

Tanzania

Vietnam

Sub-dollar pricing has been available in some markets as far back as 2015. Google said the option is a great way to reach new customers, whether it’s through limited-time promotions, seasonal deals, introductory pricing, or reward loyalty. The search giant also said sub-dollar pricing works well on chance-based items.

“Users who aren’t willing to spend $5 on a valuable in-game item may be willing to pay $0.15 to open a treasure chest with a chance of finding the item inside,” Google said. “By offering gacha at sub-dollar pricing, many users may be willing to pay a token amount just to try their luck.”

Before today’s expansion, Google made sub-dollar pricing available in markets like Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine. Developers can adjust their app’s pricing in the Google Play Console. You can see a full list of price ranges here.