Windows 11 leaked screenshots showcase multi-instance support for Android apps

Ever since Microsoft announced Windows 11 in June of this year, we’ve been expecting support for Android apps to arrive. While the feature ended up not launching alongside Windows 11 itself, Windows Insiders are supposed to be able to test it in the coming months. In the meantime, screenshots of Android apps running on Windows 11 were recently spotted online, and they seem to confirm multi-instance support.

The images were shared by a user on Chinese social network Billibilli (via Windows Latest), though they appear to have been taken down. In the images, we see two social network apps running on Windows 11, but the most notable one is where we see the WeChat app on the Windows 11 taskbar. You can see that WeChat is running in two instances, seemingly in two completely different parts of the app.

Multi-instance support for Android apps in Windows 11 would be a big deal, especially considering many Android phones don’t support that kind of feature. This could greatly help with multitasking, since you don’t have to be stuck with one app screen at a given time. However, we don’t know the full extent of this capability, or whether apps need to specifically be programmed to support multiple app instances.

Aside from this, we know that Android app windows will mostly behave like any other Windows app. You’ll be able to resize or snap windows to the sides of the screen, and pin the apps to your Start menu or the taskbar. Apps will also be able to support mice, keyboard, touch, and so on. However, it hasn’t been specifically confirmed whether an Android app would be able to use your webcam for video.

Microsoft has been quiet about Android apps since the original reveal, but some pieces have leaked out in the meantime. The Windows Subsystem for Android was recently spotted on the Microsoft Store, and we’ve seen benchmarks pop up that give us a glimpse at the performance of Android apps on Windows 11. Hopefully, these leaked screenshots are an indication that Windows Insiders will be able to test the feature soon.