Android apps on Windows are coming to a lot more users

Alongside the Windows 11 2022 Update, Microsoft is announcing improvements to the Microsoft Store. Among them are that there’s a Microsoft Ads pilot that kicks off today, and that the Amazon Appstore is going to be available in 31 regions.

A lot more people are about to get access to Android apps on Windows 11

If you’ve been waiting to check out Android apps on Windows, you might be about to get your chance. The Amazon Appstore, the prime delivery mechanism for Android apps on the OS, is now available across 31 countries. These include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the United States. This is a major expansion. Prior availability was limited to just Japan and the US.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

That’s not all either. Microsoft announced that there are now more than 20,000 Android apps being made available from the Amazon Appstore on Windows. Of course, this is nowhere near the nearly half a million apps that exist on the Appstore as a whole, but that selection should provide the core apps that you want.

We did reach out to Microsoft to find out how this list was curated and how hard it is for a developer to distribute their Android app on Windows, and Microsoft sais that it’s “partnering with Amazon to give Android developers an easy path to bring their Appstore apps to Windows 11.”

Microsoft Store Ads

Back at Build this year, Microsoft announced a way for developers to promote their apps in the Microsoft Store. The company is kicking off a pilot program now, and it works across both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The company also said that this is early days, which means that this experience will change over time. It said that it wants to find a balance between developers being able to promote their apps, and customers still finding the Store to be enjoyable. Obviously, if you love it or hate it as an end user, you can file feedback in the Feedback Hub app.

New apps

Microsoft said that in the past year, there have been over 900 million unique Microsoft Store users, and it’s seen a 122% year-over-year boost in app submissions. One new app that’s coming is ESPN, so you’ll be able to watch sports and documentaries on your Windows PC.

Amazon Prime Video is also getting integration into the Movies and TV app. Disney+ was the first to get this treatment, but now when you see something on Microsoft Movies and TV that’s also on Prime, you’ll be able to access it directly.