Android Auto 8.0 rolls out without the promised “Coolwalk” redesign

Google showcased an impressive Android Auto redesign during its I/O developer conference in May this year, featuring a new split-screen UI, codenamed Coolwalk, capable of showing more info than the current layout. At the time, the company said that this redesigned layout would roll out to users “this summer,” leading many to believe that it might arrive with Android Auto 8.0. However, Android Auto 8.0 has now started making its way to users, and it doesn’t come with the redesigned layout.

Android Auto 8.0 is widely rolling out to users (via 9to5Google), but it doesn’t bring the aforementioned Coolwalk redesign or any other design changes. Google hasn’t provided a detailed changelog for the update, but reports suggest that it may just be a bug fix update to address some of the connectivity issues that users have been facing of late.

In case you missed it, Google rolled out Android Auto 7.8.6 to users over the last few days. Following the update, we saw several reports of users facing connectivity issues and seeing a “phone not compatible” error when pairing their device through the Android Auto app. Since the new Android Auto 8.0 update doesn’t bring any user-facing changes, it might just be a bug fix update to address this connectivity error.

If you’ve been seeing the “phone not compatible” error when pairing your device through the Android Auto app, you can download Android Auto 8.0 from the Play Store to see if it addresses the issue. As for the Coolwalk redesign, you might have to wait a bit longer as Google still hasn’t shared a rollout timeline for the same. There is a slight chance the company will enable the redesign via a server-side update shortly after Android Auto 8.0 reaches more users, and we’ll let you know if that turns out to be the case.

Have you recently had trouble connecting your phone to your car via Android Auto? Does Android Auto 8.0 address resolve the issue? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google