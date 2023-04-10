There's no set rule for how many apps you can have on a device, with internal storage being the only limiting factor at this point. But I'm sure we all know someone that has over 200 apps installed on their smartphones, and sometimes it makes you wonder, do you really need all those apps? This really isn't a big deal, especially if you have the storage space to accommodate this habit, but if you're a person that loves apps, but often finds themselves uninstalling them just to fit new ones, Google's 'auto-archive' feature is going to be for you.

Users will have to opt into the new feature but once committed, auto-archive will allow apps to remain on the phone in a new form, while removing up to 60 percent of the app's storage use. The way it's able to do this is it offloads most of the app data from the phone except for the user's data. So you'll still have an icon for the app present on the phone, but if you want to use it, you'll need to redownload its core components. What's nice about this though, is that you'll be able to resume your experience, since none of your user data was deleted for the app.

Source: Android

Perhaps best of all is that when this feature is set up, this all occurs automatically, with Android auto-archiving apps when necessary. That means users will not have to maintain apps and Android will take care of things for you. Of course, this will save space, but maybe it will also allow users with hundreds of apps on their smartphones to rethink their decisions. I'm just kidding, everyone is free to download however little or however many apps they'd like. But this solution will definitely be a lifesaver for anyone that has limited space on their device.

However, one thing to note is that the auto-archive feature will only be available to developers using the App Bundle to publish their apps. If you want to give it a try, just make sure you have a device that's run out storage, try and install an app, and you will be presented with the option to begin app archiving. With that said, how many apps do you have installed on your device?

Source: Android Developers Blog