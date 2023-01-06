Google showcased an updated Android Auto UI, codenamed Coolwalk, during its I/O developer conference last year. It featured a new split-screen layout capable of simultaneously showing navigation, music playback controls, and more. Although Google said the redesign would roll out to users "this summer," it did not arrive with the Android Auto 8.0 update in August. The company rolled it out in beta in November, and it's now finally reaching all users.

Google announced the rollout at the ongoing CES 2023 trade show, along with a couple of new Assistant-powered features for Android Auto users. In a blog post highlighting all car-related announcements from Google, the company notes that the updated Android Auto UI prioritizes three important goals for drivers: "navigating where you're going, communicating with friends and family, and playing your music or podcasts."

The redesign brings the Maps UI closer to the driver's seat to make navigation easier to follow at a glance, adds a new media card for quick access to playback controls, and a quick launch that lets you open recently-used apps. This UI automatically scales with Android Auto head units of different sizes, offering users a great experience no matter which car they drive.

Google is also rolling out new Assistant-powered smart suggestions to Android Auto to help drivers return missed calls or start playing suggested media. In addition, the update brings a new seekable progress bar for media for improved playback control and WhatsApp calling support with the latest Samsung and Pixel smartphones.

Along with the Android Auto changes, Google also revealed that key-sharing support for digital car keys would soon make its way to Samsung and Xiaomi devices and expand across more car brands. Lastly, the company announced HD maps support for Android Automotive, which will show details like lane markers, signs, and road barriers.

