Android Auto finally receives dual SIM support

Android Auto is a smart driving app that mirrors essential apps from your phone to your car’s infotainment unit. It lets you play music, access Google Maps, make and receive calls, and lots more without having to touch your phone. However, if you have ever tried using Android Auto with a dual SIM phone, you would have probably noticed that it doesn’t let you select SIM when placing a call. But at long last, Google is finally addressing this inconvenience in the latest Android Auto update.

As spotted by Reddit user u/abhi052091, the latest update for the Android Auto app finally adds support for dual SIM phones. With the new update, Android Auto now shows a pop-up that lets users choose which SIM they want to make a call from. Before this change, Android Auto would use your default SIM whenever you initiated a call even if you had a dual SIM phone. Google first detailed dual SIM support coming to Android Auto back in September. At the time, the Mountain View giant said that it would start rolling out the feature in the coming weeks. However, it’s only now that we are starting to see the feature finally making its way to users.

This change may not seem like a big deal for those in the West. However, Android Auto users in markets like India, where dual SIM phones are quite prevalent, will definitely appreciate it.

As noted by the Reddit user, the dual SIM support is rolling out with the Android Auto App version 7.1.614554. To try it out, update Android Auto to the latest version from the Google Play Store. If the update isn’t live for you, you can also grab the latest APK from APKMirror.