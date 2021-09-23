Android Auto adds many new features, such as media recommendations and games

Today, Google released many new features for its apps and services, including Gboard, Google Photos, Google TV, and Assistant. Android Auto is also getting some attention, with Google announcing several new improvements for its smart driving app. The newly announced Android Auto features include GameSnacks integration, personalized content recommendations powered by Google Assistant, a redesigned Waze experience, and work profile support.

Content recommendations and GameSnacks games

For starters, Android Auto will soon show personalized recommendations for music, news, and podcasts from Google Assistant. A new button on the navigation bar will appear that, when tapped, opens a dialog asking what you want to listen to.

Another entertainment addition is fun new minigames from GameSnacks, an HTML5 gaming platform developed by Google’s Area 120. Once rolled out, users will see a new “GameSnacks” icon appear in the app launcher. Note that these are HTML5-based web games, so you’ll need an active Internet connection to play them. GameSnacks minigames are also available in other Google apps such as Chrome, Google Pay (only in India), and the Google Discover tab.

Work profile support

Next up, Android Auto is gaining support for Android’s work profile feature. This feature has been in the works for months now, and now it’s finally making its way to users. With work profile support, users can now access their work apps right from the Android Auto dashboard while they are on the go without having to reach for their phone. Work apps will have a small briefcase badge to distinguish them from personal apps.

In addition, when a dual-SIM phone is connected, Android Auto will let you choose which SIM you want to make a call from.

Redesigned Waze experience

Finally, Waze for Android Auto is getting a fresh coat of paint. The new design streamlines the navigation experience and adds support for touchpads, night mode, and lane guidance support. Moreover, the app now puts more prominence on the map and directions, so you don’t get distracted by other UI elements.

All newly announced Android Auto features are now available on phones running Android 6.0 and above with compatible cars.