Android Auto is testing a new button that surfaces recommended media to play on your drive

Android Auto will soon offer a recommended media button that will give you quick access to media suggestions based on your preferences. The new button has popped up for some users running Android Auto version 6.6.612534. It brings up a new “Media picks for your drive” window with a couple of suggestion cards.

Reddit user u/sccabrian first spotted the new button and shared the following image:

As you can see, the button has a music note icon, and it appears right next to the media playback controls. Tapping on it opens a “Media picks for your drive” window with suggestion cards from Spotify and the Google Assistant. Interestingly, the suggested media includes News, along with music from Spotify. The suggestions are likely based on the user’s history and preferences.

While the above image predominantly shows suggestions from Spotify, a few users in the comments of the original thread have revealed that the feature also shows suggestions from other apps. This leads us to believe that the feature will offer suggestions from the app you use the most.

The new button appears to be part of a server-side test, as it hasn’t appeared for all users running Android Auto version 6.6.612534. At the moment, we have no further details about the feature. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.

It’s worth noting that Google recently announced an Android Auto beta program to give users early access to new features. If you’re interested in trying out new features like this ahead of the stable rollout, you can enroll in the beta program by following this link.