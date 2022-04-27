New Android Auto update brings one-tap message replies

We first reported in December that Google was adding the ability to let Android Auto users respond to text messages with one tap using Google Assistant and Smart Reply. The feature is now rolling out in a limited fashion, being confirmed as part of the latest beta release of Android Auto.

If you have beta version 7.6.1215 of Android Auto installed, you should have access to suggested replies. The prompt will appear after the Google Assistant reads your incoming message, at which point you will have the option of a suggested reply. Naturally, the responses will vary and might not be the most useful, but at least there is some kind of option, giving you the ability to communicate with just a single tap. Once you have selected a reply, tap, and your message will be sent using your default messaging app.

If interested in this feature, make sure you were previously registered in the beta, download the latest available version, and try it for yourself. Hopefully, this will become available as a general release, giving more Android Auto users a safer and faster option when replying while on the road.

As for what’s ahead? Google I/O 2022 is just around the corner, which is slated to be a hybrid event, with in-person attendance being limited to just Google employees and partners. Luckily, even if you aren’t a Google employee or partner, you will still be able to partake by attending the event virtually. Be sure to register for the event and is currently can be done at no cost.

Google I/O 2022 will be held on May 11 and May 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. We expect to hear more of what Google has planned for its next iteration of Android, along with the possibility of new hardware, like the recently leaked Pixel Watch.

