Google announces dates for 2021 Android Dev Summit, Chrome Dev Summit, and Firebase Dev Summit

Google’s biggest developer conference of the year is Google I/O, where the company unveils a plethora of new services and upgrades to existing ones. Given the sheer size of Google as a company and the limited amount of time available, it’s impossible for some of the larger teams within the company to unveil everything they’ve been working on. That’s why some teams within Google hold dedicated events to bring developers up to speed on the latest features and tools they need to be aware of. Today, Google unveiled the dates for three such developer events: the Android Dev Summit, the Chrome Dev Summit, and the Firebase Summit.

Android Dev Summit 2021

In a blog post, Google has confirmed that the Android Dev Summit is back in 2021. It will last two days and begins October 27th. The event kicks off at 10 AM PT on the 27th with The Android Show, a technical keynote that summarizes the latest news for Android developers. Following the keynote, there will be over 30 sessions on a range of topics. Since the event will be virtual, Googlers will be answering questions posted online that are tagged with the hashtag #AskAndroid.

The theme of this year’s event is “excellent apps, across devices“, and Google teases new development tools, APIs, and technology to help developers create better apps that run across a wide range of form factors, from wearables to tablets and more. Since the event will take place after the stable release of Android 12, it’s unlikely we’ll learn anything new about the OS, though there’s a chance we may hear about the next release, Android 12.1.

Visit the Android Dev Summit page to sign up for Google’s mailing list to learn about all the event has in store for this year.

Chrome Dev Summit 2021

Web developers should set aside time on November 3, 2021, to watch the Chrome Dev Summit. At this event, you’ll hear all about the latest tools and updates coming to the Chrome browser. The keynote event and live ask me anything (AMA) are fully virtual and open to the public, but space is limited for the workshops, office hours, and learning lounges, so you’ll have to request an invite. You can learn more at the Chrome Dev Summit page.

Firebase Summit 2021

Lastly, Google has scheduled the Firebase Summit for November 10, 2021. Firebase, for those unaware, is Google’s cloud-based app tooling suite.